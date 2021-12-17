Commodities round-up: Gold at 3-week high; copper prices down

Gold prices trading at a three week high. Copper has come off 10-week highs and most of the metals are positive because of the decline in the US dollars.

There is a rebound in many of the commodities because of the easing in the US dollar. The Treasury yields are also up and so gold prices trading at a three week high.

Inflation concerns are more apparent post the Central Bank meetings. The US talked about increasing tapering to USD 30 billion. The United Kingdom (UK) raised borrowing costs; the first central bank in the world to do that and European Central Bank (ECB) also reduced the pace of asset purchases from the coming quarter.

