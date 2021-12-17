Commodities round-up: Gold at 3-week high; copper prices down

There is a rebound in many of the commodities because of the easing in the US dollar. The Treasury yields are also up and so gold prices trading at a three week high.
Inflation concerns are more apparent post the Central Bank meetings. The US talked about increasing tapering to USD 30 billion. The United Kingdom (UK) raised borrowing costs; the first central bank in the world to do that and European Central Bank (ECB) also reduced the pace of asset purchases from the coming quarter.
The ease in the US dollar also supports other commodities. Copper has come off 10-week highs and most of the metals are positive because of the decline in the US dollars.
