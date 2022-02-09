Commodities round-up: Decline in crude oil price for second straight day

After seven weeks of gain, the crude oil price has seen a second straight day of decline.

The US and Iran nuclear talks resumed yesterday, February 8, in Vienna and if the talks go well then 1 million barrels per day return into the markets from Iran and that is what the markets are pricing and thus some profit-taking.

The US inventory data has been the reason the USD 90 per barrel mark still holding.

However, strong gains continue in the case of metal prices. The steel price is trading at 15-week highs, aluminium is trading very close to 13 year high. So, as the US dollar has rebounded, many of the metal prices and stocks are expected to do well.

