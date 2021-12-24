Commodities round-up: Crude oil surges; likely to be at $75/bbl by year-end

The crude oil prices are back around USD 74 per bbl to USD 76 per barrel and the market believes USD 75 per barrel or around about is how it will be closing this year, 2021.

Crude oil prices jumped up to a 1-month high. The prices gained up by 4 percent this week. There is a risk appetite, which has come back as there is a green cheer in equity markets that seems to be supporting many of the commodities, and the economic optimism also seems to be growing even as Omicron cases also growing.

Apart from that the crude prices also are supportive as the US inventories declined for a fourth straight week. There is an energy crunch in Europe, Africa; higher energy prices in Asia and the yearend volatility also seems to be supportive.

