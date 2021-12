In the last two months, crude has seen a range of USD 86 per bbl to USD 65 per bbl on the lower side and now holding at USD 75/bbl.

The US dollar is declining, the Omicron cases are rising but markets do not believe that it would impact travel in a much bigger way and that seems to be a supportive factor here.

