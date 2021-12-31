Commodities round-up: Crude oil prices up 57% in 2021; aluminium up 42%

Crude oil prices are up by 57 percent this year and this is the highest gain in a decade. The only thing that the crude markets will now watch is the OPEC meeting on January 4, 2022.

There are no restrictions because of Omicron and that has led to long positions even as heading towards the year-end.

The only thing that the crude markets will now watch is the OPEC meeting on January 4, 2022, and that is in focus because that will suggest how the year starts in the sense of demand and supply.

The other space that is doing quite well is the metals. Aluminium and nickel prices trading at a one month high. The inventories have continued to decline, especially in the case of aluminium where 42 percent of gains were seen this year.

