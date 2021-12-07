Commodities round-up: Crude oil prices surge 5% as concerns over Omicron fade

The rebound comes in as the market understand that the Omicron variant will have a less damaging economic impact.

The rebound comes in as the market understand that the Omicron variant will have a less damaging economic impact. So all the angst around it seems to be really easing off. And then there were statements from the Iraq oil minister saying that the crude oil prices will rebound above $75 per barrel.

There has been a statement coming in from the World Petroleum Congress about climate changes and energy transition that there is going to be a need for more oil for a decade to come and that leads to a lot of buying coming at crude oil prices.

For more details, watch the accompanying video