Commodities round-up: Crude oil prices rebound 7% overnight

For the week, crude oil prices up by 5 percent in the last couple of sessions and the markets will continue to watch out for the US inventories which are expected today, the markets are anticipating a bigger increase or a buildup in the inventories that could perhaps lead to some profit-taking, but at this point in time in Asia, it is trading positive.

The crude oil saw a 7 percent gain in prices overnight on the back of 3-4 things. One is the statement from Vladimir Putin, which said that the peace talks with Ukraine are at a dead-end, which means the second month of war that continues in Ukraine would continue for the time being.

Second, the US crude output growth is at a slow pace; the Russian output is down 6 percent in the month of April as compared to March.

Third, the OPEC has warned that it is impossible to replace Russian oil lost by a possible European Union ban that the markets are looking at.

The Shanghai market also easing lockdown restrictions and that’s yet another reason support seen coming for the crude prices. So everything seems to be positive.

Ethanol is trading at a six-week high in the international markets as well. So a spillover effect is seen.

Ethanol is trading at a six-week high in the international markets as well. So a spillover effect is seen.

