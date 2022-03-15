0

Commodities round-up: Crude oil price slides, falls 8% overnight

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Updated)
The market momentum has shifted to China which is reporting more symptomatic COVID-19 cases and this is happening from various cities in Shanghai to Shenzhen and that’s the reason for the selloff.

China is a major player in commodities; the largest importer of crude, the biggest producer and consumer for metals as well.
NYMEX crude prices are trading below USD 100 per barrel. Prices did decline 8 percent overnight, it's trading nearly 5-6 percent down in Asia. So the extent of the decline is very strong.
Apart from that markets are looking at Russia selling crude oil at a discount, fulfilling its supply obligation. So the crude supply disruption as a story now seems to be really fading off.
First Published:  IST
