Commodities round-up: Crude oil price rebounds; recovers after 4% decline

The oil and gas prices have seen gains across the board after a 4 percent of decline on Monday, April 11. There is an overnight jump in crude prices and it’s trading positive.

The oil and gas prices have seen gains across the board after a 4 percent of decline on Monday, April 11. There is an overnight jump in crude prices and it’s trading positive because there has been more conversation about the potential for more sanctions on Russia, there are reports on how the European Union is drafting proposals for an oil embargo on Russia and there have been statements from OPEC as well, saying that it is impossible to increase output to offset the lost supply from Russia, and nearly 7 million barrels per day of Russian oil and products could be lost if we continue with the sanctions and self-sanctions there.

The only thing that is keeping the market in and around USD 100 is that the IEA members are releasing 240 million barrels over the next six months and that suggests that some suppliers would keep coming in from these countries as well.

The gas prices in the meanwhile have been yet another thing after 10 percent of gains in the previous week. It has seen 5 percent of gains yesterday as well and continues to hold around those 13-year highs in the Asian markets right now.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.