Rebound is coming back in commodities starting with the crude oil price. The European Union said that they are going to put more sanctions on Russia and that has added a premium to prices.

Also, another major factor is Saudi Aramco increasing Asia shipment prices by USD 4 to a record USD 9.35 – this suggests that even at these higher prices the demand is strong and the higher prices will continue to be sustainable.

