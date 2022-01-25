Commodities round-up: Crude oil price rebounds

Crude oil price, after a 2.5 percent decline overnight, is trading positive on strong demand estimates. The supplies are tight, demand is strong, and that has brought the crude oil price back in positive in Asia.

A rebound started in the New York session and continued in Asia. The markets will keep an eye on the US Fed meeting and the possibility of a hawkish stance has led the US dollar Index trade firm and that seems to be weighing on to the commodities.

Increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine; UAE also said that they have destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country. So whether it’s Western Europe, the Middle East, geopolitical tensions are arising.

