Commodities round-up: Crude oil price off highs; US bans Russian oil imports

The US has banned imports of Russian oil with immediate effect. The US buyers do get 45 days to wind down the existing contracts. The US buyer has also prohibited investments in the Russian energy sector.

Even as there has been a US ban on crude oil and gas with immediate effect, the crude oil price is not seen making any new high. Yes, there was a knee jerk reaction when that statement came in (from the US), but since then crude oil has come off the price.

The US has banned imports of Russian oil with immediate effect. The US buyers do get 45 days to wind down the existing contracts. The US buyer has also prohibited investments in the Russian energy sector.

In 2021, nearly 8 percent of the US’ overall oil and gas imports came from Russia.

The gas price has also seen a decline because the European Union has stood firm on Russian ties. Nearly 40 percent of the European Union's gas comes from Russia. And because the European Union has stood firm, the gas prices in the UK, Europe has come off nearly by 40 percent from their all-time high this week.

Not just oil and gas, coal prices have paused on the record rally seen here and the same is the case with the metal prices, most of them just about consolidating; wheat has eased off from its multi-year high as well. So that impact is seen across the commodity sector.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.