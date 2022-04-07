0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Commodities round-up: Crude oil price off highs

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

The crude oil price declined as the IEA nations said that they will release 120 million barrels in the next 2 months. This is an addition to what the US will release, which is nearly 180 million barrels in the next 6 months.

The crude oil price declined as the IEA nations said that they will release 120 million barrels in the next 2 months. This is an addition to what the US will release, which is nearly 180 million barrels in the next 6 months.
So looking at the next 2 months, it is going to be a bit of oil coming into the market and it has been about the buildup in the US crude inventories. The extended lockdown in Shanghai seems to be putting pressure on crude as well.
Also Read: Indian economy in an upswing; higher crude price may destroy demand: Bank Julius Baer
Markets will keenly watch what European Union say; they have talked about partially banning Russian coal, and oil and gas could be on the charts or on the list going forward.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More