Commodities round-up: Crude oil price off highs

The crude oil price declined as the IEA nations said that they will release 120 million barrels in the next 2 months. This is an addition to what the US will release, which is nearly 180 million barrels in the next 6 months.

The crude oil price declined as the IEA nations said that they will release 120 million barrels in the next 2 months. This is an addition to what the US will release, which is nearly 180 million barrels in the next 6 months.

So looking at the next 2 months, it is going to be a bit of oil coming into the market and it has been about the buildup in the US crude inventories. The extended lockdown in Shanghai seems to be putting pressure on crude as well.

Markets will keenly watch what European Union say; they have talked about partially banning Russian coal, and oil and gas could be on the charts or on the list going forward.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details