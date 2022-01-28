Commodities round-up: Crude oil price near 7-year high; Brent at $91/bbl

The crude oil price is headed for a fifth weekly gain and Brent price hit a high of USD 91 per barrel overnight. The markets are also looking at continuous demand for heating oil and natural gas as well because of cold weather and concerns on Russia and Ukraine conflict adding a premium to prices.

The US gasoline is at the highest seasonal level in three decades, so there is a strong demand and the markets are also looking at continuous demand for heating oil and natural gas as well because of cold weather and concerns on Russia and Ukraine conflict adding a premium to prices.

Huge profit-taking has come in for gold and silver prices with 2 percent decline overnight. The US Fed statement on rate hike and the strength in US dollar seems to be weighing on the sector.

