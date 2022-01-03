Commodities round-up: Crude oil price kicks off 2022 with gains

Crude oil prices have seen constant gains and this is one commodity that has started 2022 on a positive note yet again.

Crude oil prices have seen constant gains and this is one commodity that has started 2022 on a positive note yet again.

It saw a 14 percent gain in the month of December and for the year 2021, it has been the biggest annual gain since 2009.

The markets are watching out for the OPEC and allies meeting tomorrow, January 4 and they may increase production by 4 lakh barrels yet again.

Also, the OPEC technical committee meeting concluded over the weekend, and they said that the impact of Omicron is expected to be mild, short-lived and will not impact the crude demand going forward, and that clearly can be seen in prices.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.