Commodities round-up: Crude oil price hits 2-month high

The crude oil prices are at USD 85 per barrel, trading at a 2-month high. The US inventories have declined for seven straight weeks and are now at 2018 lows.

The crude oil prices are at USD 85 per barrel, trading at a 2-month high. The US inventories have declined for seven straight weeks and are now at 2018 lows.

Also, the decline in the US dollar to a 2-month low has been supportive for commodities and that’s the reason for metal prices run-up; copper trading at a 12-week high, iron ore at a 3-month high, tin is trading at new all-time highs and nickel is trading at a decade high.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.