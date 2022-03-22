Commodities round-up: Crude oil price gains 7% overnight

It looks like two weeks of correction is done and all the commodities have come roaring back. The crude oil price with 7 percent of gains overnight and trading 2-3 percent higher in the Asian markets.

The European Union, when it meets this week, will be watching for the fifth round of sanctions and many of these countries are favouring a ban on Russian oil imports; talking about it is significant enough to see the crude oil price jumped by nearly USD 18 a barrel in the last few sessions.

