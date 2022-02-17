Commodities round-up: Crude oil price declines for 2nd straight day

A decline in crude oil price is seen for the second straight day because of the progress in the US and Iran talks and there are statements from France and Iran that the conversation is progressing well.

If that happens, then expect more supply from Iran to come back into the market and that is keeping the prices where they are.

As far as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is concerned, it does suggest that the interest rate hike is ready to come and support is seen for the gold price, which is trading at an 8-month high.

The Fed also has laid out the procedure on tapering the 9 trillion balance sheet; the details will be available in March, but high inflation, geopolitical tensions are still supportive for gold therefore, expect buying to continue.

