Commodities round-up: Crude oil price consolidates at $97-98/bbl

Crude oil price is looking at consolidation around USD 97-98 per barrel mark, but a surge is seen in gasoline and heating oil prices and they are trading at a 7-year high.

Crude oil price is looking at consolidation around USD 97-98 per barrel mark, but a surge is seen in gasoline and heating oil prices and they are trading at a 7-year high.

There is a lot of support from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukraine is all set to introduce a state of emergency and Russia is evacuating staff from the Kyiv embassy. The sanctions on Russia already have come in from the US, EU and UK and these are being called the first line of sanctions and more can be expected.

However, even with higher prices, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies or the US shale output have not seen an increase, so in the near term that will continue to support prices.

The only reason crude oil prices have not seen USD 100 per bbl yet is that the US is trying to release more oil from the emergency reserves; there is progress in the Iran nuclear talks and the US inventories in this week are expected to have gained by 6 million barrels. Therefore, all these factors are keeping the crude oil prices where they are.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.