Commodities round-up: Crude oil price breaks above $91/bbl

The crude oil price is above USD 91 per barrel; the Russia and Ukraine concerns are the reason for geopolitical premium buildup in case of the prices.

It’s the best January, in the case of crude oil prices, in the last 30 years – that’s the kind of run-up seen in just one month and the prices also have been gaining for six weeks.

The markets do anticipate that there could be further gains from here because the Russia-Ukraine issue does not seem to be getting down; the Chinese imports are strong, crude oil is trading in a deep backwardation and the markets also are looking at a sustained demand that will continue to keep the prices where they are.

This kind of euphoria was not seen in the precious metal prices; with the US Dollar Index trading at an 18-week high, considerable profit-taking in metals and precious metals is seen. So most of these sectors trading in negative

