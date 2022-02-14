Commodities round-up: Crude oil price at 7-year high, up 23% in 2022 so far

The crude oil price seems to be reaching USD 90-95-100 per barrel. On the charts, it’s overbought, but with the winter momentum in, expect USD 100 per bbl and if that breaches then USD 107 per bbl could be seen on crude oil prices before a good correction or profit-taking.

It is about Russia and Ukraine and about 130,000 Russian troops at the Ukraine border is what Russia has amassed. The US has been given more statements and Russia and Ukraine have been doing and that seems to be creating a panic.

Speculative long positions seen, money managers have been creating long positions as well at a very high speed, even as markets are looking at US-Iran conversation, the US adding more rigs. It is about the geopolitical tension that the premium market says is as high as USD 15-20 per bbl in the case of crude oil prices.

So any other development in Russia and Ukraine is clearly going to drive the crude oil prices.

