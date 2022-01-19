Commodities round-up: Crude oil price at 7-year high; $90/bbl likely this month

The rise of crude price continues and it is 15 percent high this year, 2022, and 7-year high constantly. Apart from strong demand and tightening supplies, which has been the narrative since the beginning of this year, what is also getting added is geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The rise of crude price continues and it is 15 percent high this year, 2022, and 7-year high constantly.

Apart from strong demand and tightening supplies, which has been the narrative since the beginning of this year, what is also getting added is geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The UAE now has pledged to hit back at the Houthi militants after they said that they had done a drone attack on oil facilities in UAE.

Also, a key pipeline from Iraq to Turkey has been hit by an explosion. This pipeline transports 450,000 barrels per day. So the markets are looking at tightening supplies because of these.

The outages have continued in various producing countries from Libya to UAE, Kazakhstan, Canada, North Dakota, so there is a huge supply crash that the market sees especially in this quarter and that’s the reason the Bank of America and Goldman Sachs of the world suggesting that USD 90 per bbl is a possibility or even higher within this month itself.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.