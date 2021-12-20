Commodities round-up: Crude oil dips on demand concerns, rising Omicron cases

Rising COVID-19 cases, travel restriction concerns and decline in equity markets seem to be weighing on commodities.

Gold prices gained on safe-haven buying but everything else seems to be on the weaker side especially the crude oil prices because of demand concerns.

A 2.5 percent decline was seen in crude on Friday, December 17 and Monday morning it’s nearly 2 percent down.

An increase in supplies globally and the global tightening cycle is underway and that seems to be weighing on as well.

Therefore, not just crude, but gasoline prices and natural gas also trading at 5-month lows.

