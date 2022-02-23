Commodities round-up: Brent price pauses after hitting $99.50/bbl

The Brent crude price yesterday, February 22, hit a high of USD 99.50 per barrel. It was 50 cents away from USD 100/bbl, but that level is still desired. Meanwhile, the US crude hit a high of USD 96/bbl.

While Moscow has ordered troops into breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and that led the prices to higher, the markets have been concerned about the US and UK sanction targets on Russian banks and sovereign debt. European Union also has blacklisted some politicians, Germany has put brakes on the USD 11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

However, as of now none of these sanctions is going to hit the global energy markets; the crude supplies from Russia are not hit as of now. Also, the other thing is that with the US and Iran nuclear deal talks progressing well, 1 million barrels would also come into the market. So some premium seems to have gone away because of that as well.

The Brent prices trading at a six-month backwardation, which means that the prices are trading at USD 95/bbl; 6 months down the line it was trading at USD 85/bbl on the futures market. Therefore, the markets anticipate that once this tension deescalates, the crude price will come down and that seems to be coming back into the markets.

However, having said that this is a day to day market, any statement, any further development will yet again fuel the prices.

