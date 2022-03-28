Commodities round-up: Brent crude oil prices off highs

Brent crude prices are off a little bit overnight, however it still hovers around $118 per barrel levels. Crude prices have witnessed 8-11 percent gains in the previous week.

The public transport, companies, factories all have suspended manufacturing and a JPMorgan report says that in the second quarter, in China, the oil demand will be lower by 5,20,000 barrels per day, which is a decline of nearly 15.8 million barrels.

The markets then also are looking at a possible release of oil reserves by the US. It also is about the US rig count, which might have increased to the highest in April 2020 but the output rise is still small.

There are various factors that the markets will lookout for this week as well.

