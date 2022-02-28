0

Commodities round-up: Brent crude hits $105/bbl

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
The price hike is because the US and Europe allies, excluding some Russian banks from the Swift messaging system, and also BP cutting its 19.75 percent share in Rosneft suggest that other companies could be looking at self-sanctions now and among these are ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Shell etc., which means that directly or indirectly expect crude supplies getting an impact.

The United Kingdom (UK) said that it will support the G7 if they are setting limits on Russia's oil and gas buying over a period of time. So there are various trading strategies being implemented, and even as the US has been calling for the release of oil from the reserves, China is ramping up its crude oil reserves. So even at USD 100 per barrel, China put out tenders to buy more crude oil anticipating that the fuel prices will continue to stay at these current levels for a longer time.
Also, there is a decline in US inventories, production outages in Iraq and there is so much happening that commodity prices or the interest continue to be strong.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
