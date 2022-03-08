Commodities hit record highs; experts discuss the road ahead

The surge in commodity prices continue and how will the current sanctions impact global crude supplies and other commodities? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Guy Wolf, Global Head of Market Analytics at Marex and Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

The crude prices remain volatile after hitting a 13-year highs on Monday as tensions increase between Russia and Ukraine. The gas supplies across Europe may be impacted as Russia threatens to cut off its supplies. Remember, 40 percent of Europe's gas supplies come in from Russia. It is not just energy precious metals are also trading near all-time highs.

