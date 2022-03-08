0

Commodities hit record highs; experts discuss the road ahead

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

The surge in commodity prices continue and how will the current sanctions impact global crude supplies and other commodities? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Guy Wolf, Global Head of Market Analytics at Marex and Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

The crude prices remain volatile after hitting a 13-year highs on Monday as tensions increase between Russia and Ukraine. The gas supplies across Europe may be impacted as Russia threatens to cut off its supplies. Remember, 40 percent of Europe's gas supplies come in from Russia. It is not just energy precious metals are also trading near all-time highs.
Industrial metals like aluminium, copper, zinc and other commodities have also surged to all-time highs. Nickel clearly has displayed in its recent run on how uncertain the market currently is. So will the surge in commodity prices continue? How will the current sanctions impact global crude supplies and other commodities? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Guy Wolf, Global Head of Market Analytics at Marex and Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.
