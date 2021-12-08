Coffee prices at 10-year high, here's why

Coffee prices are at 10-year high in the global markets. It has been rising for the last one month.

Arabica prices are around USD 3 per pound, there are supply concerns in the major producer countries.

Brazil, Columbia, Vietnam and Ethiopia are the major production countries and there are some or the other problems in most of these countries – adverse weather, port congestion, higher freight rates and inability to export coffee from one place to another are some of the reasons that have taken the coffee prices on the higher side.

