Coal situation has improved in the past month: Hindalco MD

Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco, on Tuesday, said that the coal situation is gradually improving.

“More than 90 percent of our coal comes as a mix of linkage and e-auctions. The situation has improved quite a lot over the last month or so,” he said.

According to him, working capital got stretched in the first half of FY22 owing to metal price fluctuations

