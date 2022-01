Coal prices have continued to surge up and are trading at a two-months high. It is strong demand and the firm heating oil prices that the markets are looking at. The prices and demand for coal, power, electricity and heating oil are expected to stay higher at least for the winter quarter, from January to March. Indonesia’s ban on coal exports is yet another reason for the higher prices.

