CLSA sees spot LNG prices elevated at USD 30/mmbtu through 2022

CLSA sees spot LNG prices elevated at well over USD 30 per mmbtu through 2022. High spot LNG prices would be positive for GAIL’s trading business.

Oil prices surged more than 10 percent on Monday as the risk of a US and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks triggered a major stagflationary shock for world markets. Both higher oil and gas prices are positive for the upstream players.

CLSA sees spot LNG prices elevated at well over USD 30 per mmbtu through 2022. High spot LNG prices would be positive for GAIL’s trading business.

CLSA marker sees domestic gas prices rising from USD 3.20 per mmbtu to USD 7 per mmbtu by April 2022 and domestic gas prices can hit USD 12 per mmbtu by October 2022.

Also Read:

This is expected to be positive for the likes of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL).

CLSA also expects to see a revision in fuel prices today or tomorrow after the elections are over. It would be a big relief rally for ONGC, OIL and all the three oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here