China’s Evergrande issue rattles commodity market; experts weigh in

The debt crisis is expected to affect China's real estate and construction sector, with property prices declining.

Fear that China's biggest property developer Evergrande may be on the verge of debt default has rattled the commodity market, the company has the market in fear of financial contagion after struggling to raise funds to pay off the debtors this week.

What does all this mean for commodity markets and are we on the cusp of another Lehman crisis? To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 caught up with Paul Bartholomew, Senior Managing Editor, S&P Global Platts and Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo.

