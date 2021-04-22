Cautiously bullish on industrial metals; advice buying bullion on dips: Equitymaster’s Vijay Bhambwani

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : April 22, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Bullion is a buy on dips, said Vijay Bhambwani of Equitymaster on Thursday. He said that peaks of August 2020 can be re-tested on silver.

“Bullion is a buy on dips. We at Equitymaster believe that the conducive climate for bullion is back again. The kind of peaks that we saw in August 2020 are likely to get re-tested on silver. Provided you see the prices cross over Rs 71,500, the probability of all-time high being tested is fairly good,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said that he has a long term buy call on both gold and silver with a bias towards silver.

“Should gold start trading above Rs 49,500 levels, I think 51,000 plus levels can come fairly soon. But this is more of an investment advice than trading in futures for short term traders. We have a long term buy call on both gold and silver with a bias towards silver,” he said.

While Bhambwani is bullish on bullion, he said that he is not so gung-ho on industrial metals. “I am cautiously bullish on industrial metals. If at all you are holding long positions, let them ride, hold them with stop losses, but getting in now aggressively on the buy side seems to be a little fraught with risk,” he said.