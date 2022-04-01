0

Bullish FY22 for commodities: From tackling pent-up demand to impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Updated)
It has been an amazing, phenomenal and very bullish year for all commodities. What led to this was the post-pandemic demand recovery which led to a lot of buying into the prices.

Also, under-investment in mining, metals and various other sectors, including energy really exposed the fact that if the demand came in so quickly, there was no way that the producer could really catch up.
The Russia and Ukraine conflict has led to sanctions on the former and thus as a fall out supply disruptions are not over yet and will carry on into FY23 as well.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
First Published:  IST
