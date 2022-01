Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the union budget on February 1. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Colin Shah, Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said he expects finance minister to reduce duties on gold, diamonds and gem stones.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the union budget on February 1.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Colin Shah, Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said he expects finance minister to reduce duties on gold, diamonds and gem stones.

He also expects the government to issue clarification on equalisation levy on rough diamonds and safe harbor rates for special notified zones.

Watch video for more.