Base metal prices likely to correct 15% over next two months: Nirmal Bang Commodities

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities & Currency Research at Nirmal Bang Commodities said possibility of correction in base metals is very high especially with financial conditions getting tighter and with COVID cases rising in China.

He expects 10-15 percent correction in all base metals over the next two months.

