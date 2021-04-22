Baltic Dry Index pops 10-year peak; up 87% YoY

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : April 22, 2021 04:12 PM IST

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, Baltic Dry Index, surged to its highest level in over a decade. The index capped six straight days of gains, surging nearly 10 percent higher to 2,710 — the highest level since 2010.

The Baltic Dry Index tracks rates for Capesize, Panamax, and Supramax vessel carrying dry bulk commodities.

This investor enthusiasm was powered by a surge in the Capesize vessel segment as the iron ore shipments from Brazil increased. Capesize ships are the largest dry cargo ships — too large for even Suez Canal or Panama Canal.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets a detailed analysis of the Baltic Dry Index.