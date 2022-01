Aluminium is trading at two months' highs after 45 percent of gains in the previous year. The premium on the physical market is around $423 per tonne. This is way higher or double than in the month of December.

Aluminium is trading at two months' highs after 45 percent of gains in the previous year.

The premium on the physical market is around $423 per tonne. This is way higher or double than in the month of December.

Chinese imports have been positive number, it is up 60 percent in the previous o a year-on-year basis.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.