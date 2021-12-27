Agri commodity prices spiked in 2021; here's why

Food price index is trading at a 10-year high in 2021. Barring September, every single month, the agricultural or the food commodity prices continue to rise. Major gains are seen coming in from ethanol, oats, coffee, canola, cotton, corn, sugar and rice.

Food price index is trading at a 10-year high in 2021. Barring September, every single month, the agricultural or the food commodity prices continue to rise. Major gains are seen coming in from ethanol, oats, coffee, canola, cotton, corn, sugar and rice. Markets also saw supply chain issues because of COVID-19 whether freight charges, container shortage issue and the port congestion – the food commodities were struggling due to this.

