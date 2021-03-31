  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Commodities

Commodities Trade: A look at how commodities performed in FY21

Updated : March 31, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Commodities experienced volatility last year. FY21 saw prices surge due to disrupted supply chains, weather concerns, and labour shortages. Hoarding of commodities for investment as well as for personal consumption led to further disruption in prices.

April 2020 saw multi-year lows and by Q4 2020 commodities were at multi-year highs. This was on the back of global economic recovery, expansionary monetary policy, and fiscal stimulus.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets a detailed analysis on how the commodities performed in FY21.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement