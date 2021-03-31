Commodities Trade: A look at how commodities performed in FY21

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : March 31, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Commodities experienced volatility last year. FY21 saw prices surge due to disrupted supply chains, weather concerns, and labour shortages. Hoarding of commodities for investment as well as for personal consumption led to further disruption in prices.

April 2020 saw multi-year lows and by Q4 2020 commodities were at multi-year highs. This was on the back of global economic recovery, expansionary monetary policy, and fiscal stimulus.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets a detailed analysis on how the commodities performed in FY21.