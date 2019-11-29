Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on November 29

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : November 29, 2019 08:33 AM IST

Indian shares are expected to open steady on Friday ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data. Markets ended at record closing highs in the previous session with Sensex gaining 0.27 percent to end at 41,130.17 while Nifty closing 0.42 percent higher at 12,151.15. The SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty, was trading 9 points or 0.07 percent lower at 12,177 at 7:10 am, hinting at a mildly negative start for the domestic market. Among the stocks in the news today, Aurobindo Pharma will acquire R&D assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for $11.29 million while HDFC Bank has formed a search committee to identify a successor of managing director Aditya Puri.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: While MCA's inspection report has found no signs of foul play in the loans, other violations have surfaced.

PVR Cinemas: PVR Cinemas and Mubi have launched an app called 'Mubi Go'.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank is looking to raise about Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of a preferential issue and a QIP, sources said.

HDFC Bank: The board has formed a search committee to identify a successor to managing director Aditya Puri.

Aurobindo Pharma: Its US unit entered in an agreement with Profectus BioSciences to buy certain business assets for $11.29 million.

CG Power: The company has cancelled royalty agreement worth Rs 411.2 crore with Avantha Holdings.

BEML: The company has appointed R Panneer Selvam as director of Human Resources on board.

Future Retail: CCI has approved Amazon.com’s proposal to acquire about 49 percent share in Future Coupons.

Adani Gas: CCI has given approval to the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group.

Kohinoor Foods: The company has been declared as a wilful defaulter by Oriental Bank of Commerce.