Options are most popular form of derivative products in India. An Options buyer takes limited risk for unlimited rewards, whereas the Options seller takes unlimited risk for limited reward. CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal explains the type of Call and Put Options in the market and what determines Options prices.

An Options seller pays full margin, while the Options buyer only has to pay the premium amount.

