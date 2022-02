Options are most popular form of derivative products in India. There are two types of options - Call Options and Put Option. Anuj Singhal explains the essence of Call and Put Options in brand new series "CNBC-TV18 Classroom."

In Call Options, buyer has right to purchase the underlying at a strike price, while the seller has an obligation to do that regardless of where the price moves.

In Put Options, the buyer has right to sell the underlying at a strike price and the seller has an obligation to buy it.

