China lockdown severe, will impact supply chains: William O'Neil India

Lockdown in Shenzhen (a city in China) is pretty severe and it will impact supply chains, said Vipin Khare, director-research at William O'Neil India, on Wednesday.

Lockdown in Shenzhen (a city in China) is pretty severe and it will impact supply chains, said Vipin Khare, director-research at William O'Neil India, on Wednesday.

“Supply chains are already under pressure because of everything that is going on in Europe and with China seeing lockdowns again – that’s something most people may not be prepared for and hence could put pressure on the supply chain, ” Khare told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about India, he advised investors to stay away from bottom fishing. “Anything that is below the 200-day moving average (DMA), approach it very carefully,” said Khare.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video