Cement demand robust; great scope for insurance companies, says HSBC Global’s Tushar Pradhan

Updated : March 09, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Cement demand has been very robust, said Tushar Pradhan, CIO of HSBC Global AMC, on Tuesday. Pradhan also said that we see tremendous scope for insurance companies to grow from here.

“Cement has been strong throughout; in fact, even in the lockdown period. We have seen some of the activities as soon as construction began. We have seen a lot of follow-up in the real estate sector as well. So demand continues to remain robust across the board,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Pradhan also said, “In terms of insurance, it’s a bit in terms of protection and there might be some kind of follow-up kind of kick in terms of people preferring to choose these products. I don’t know whether it’s COVID but clearly one of the first signs of robust growth in these two sectors.”

