Carlyle looking to exit its stake in PNB Housing Finance

Baring PE Asia who has been scouting for housing finance companies in the country has been part of the bidding process and has offered Carlyle to buy out their stake in PNB Housing Finance.

Carlyle, the single largest investor in PNB Housing Finance has been in talks with another PE firm to sell its stake and exit the investment, according to sources with direct knowledge.

Baring PE Asia, which has been scouting for housing finance companies in the country, has been part of the bidding process and has offered Carlyle to buy out their stake in PNB Housing Finance.

It is noteworthy that General Atlantic and SSG also own 10 percent stake each in PNB Housing Finance.

(For more details, watch the video)