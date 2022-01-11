Capex, credit growth confluence positive for India: BofA Securities

Capex and credit growth confluence is positive for the Indian economy and equity market, said Amish Shah, India equity strategist at Bank of America (BofA) Securities.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “India is likely to see several multiyear upcycle for capex, real estate and credit growth and a confluence of these cycles coming together is positive for the economy and hence market.”

BofA Securities, said Shah, expects that India will do USD 400 billion of long-term capex, over a decade, to meet emission norms.

He added that India stacks up very well versus other markets with regard to earnings growth. He said, “India’s GDP growth and earnings growth, in FY23, are going to be robust at 8.3 percent and 24 percent respectively, which we think will justify India’s premium valuation versus emerging markets.”

