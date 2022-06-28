Campus Activewear shares were listed at a premium of 23 percent to its issue price of Rs 292 on NSE in early May.

Shares of Campus Activewear may surge 12 percent from the current levels as the footwear brand could see a three-fold rise in revenues and a four-fold jump in operating profits in the next three years, said global brokerage CLSA in a research note.

The global brokerage initiated coverage on the footwear stock with a 'buy' rating and has set a target price of Rs 370, implying an upside of 12 percent from the current level.

CLSA believes that a strong backward integration, design capability, and an expanding omnichannel network are the main factors helping the company maintain its leading position.

Prior to its public issue, most analysts viewed the company as an attractive bet, expecting it to sustain its high growth momentum due to its diverse footwear portfolio, large market share, strong distribution network and extensive online presence.

CLSA India expects the company's revenue to grow three times and also projected a four times EBITDA growth with improving margins over FY21-FY24. The company is expected to generate a free cash flow of close to Rs 400 crore in FY23 and FY24 which will further improve the room for backward integration as well as expansion into other categories.

The stock was listed at a premium of 23 percent to its issue price of Rs 292 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early May. However, it has lost nearly six percent so far from its listing price of Rs 360 amid the prevailing volatility in the market.

The company is one of the major players in the sports and athleisure footwear market, commanding a market share of around 17 percent in 2020-21 (April-March).

At 2:54 pm, the stock rose nearly 1.8 percent at Rs 336.25, rising for the third session.

Campus Activewear is a market leader in sports footwear with a 17 percent market share. Over the last 10 years, Campus Activewear has grown at the rate of 20 percent per annum. Experts believe that this has been a driving factor in the stock’s premium valuations to its competition in India.

