Bullish on IT; healthcare, financials remain top picks: Bernstein

Technology, healthcare and financials remain our top picks, said Rupal Agarwal, senior research analyst–Asia quantitative strategy at Bernstein, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, she said the firm remains bullish on the IT sector. She said, “Within the tech space, one needs to watch out for the larger tech names. However, tech, staples, high-quality financials and healthcare remains our top picks.”

However, said Agarwal, cautious on the Indian equity market due to valuations. “We are cautious towards a market like India broadly driven by valuation concerns and the fact that there are other attractive markets within Asia where we expect foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to reallocate funds in markets like China and Taiwan,” she said.

