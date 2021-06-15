Bull market won’t be impacted with rise in interest rates, says Marcellus’ Saurabh Mukherjea

VIDEOS

The bull market will not be impacted due to the rise in interest rates, said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers. Mukherjea also said that the global equity markets will not get derailed by higher interest rates.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “I do not think this bull market will suffer because the rate starts rising. I think this notion that people keep raising, that interest rates will go up, and that will challenge the bull market is rubbish. We have seen repeatedly recoveries sustain through interest rate cycle moving up, and that is the signature of a strong recovery.”

“Over the next 12 months, globally, bond yields and rates should start rising, given that this is the sheer strength of economic recovery across the world, allied to Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation - it does suggest that the rate cycle will go up,” Mukherjea said.

According to him, quality financials like HDFC Bank and AU Small Finance Bank look good. He prefers stocks like Asian Paints versus cyclical stocks.

